Entertainment will return to Wellington Park in Simcoe this upcoming Civic Holiday weekend.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Organizers of the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival have announced the kickoff-to-the-Countdown pop-up event featuring musical entertainment and food in the park from July 31 to August 2.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pop-up music festival to be held in Simcoe Back to video

The Friendship Festival is set to make its official return to the community in 2022.

“The Simcoe Friendship Festival has been in existence in Simcoe since 1967. For over 50 years, our festival has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people, and we can’t wait to continue this tradition,” Kathleen Lamouroux, chair of the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival organizing committee, said in a media release.

The organizing committee took over management of the festival in the fall of 2019, with plans to hold the new event in 2020. The pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s event and postponement until 2022.

Instead, organizers are holding a pop-up event where the official Countdown to 2022 campaign will be launched.

In addition to a variety of musical acts, the Simcoe Lions and Lynn Valley Lions food trucks will be on site.

People will also have a chance to take photos with the festival cut-out frames and win prizes.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy this event in a safe, socially-distanced way, in the beautiful surroundings of Wellington Park, off Bonnie Drive, in downtown Simcoe,” said Lamouroux.

Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions, sign people up to the festival mailing list, recruit volunteers and to talk to potential sponsors and vendors.