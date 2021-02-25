Norfolk libraries open for patrons
The Norfolk County Public Library branches are open and all services are available including public access computers and makerspace equipment.
The public is reminded that all COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure the health and safety of library patrons and staff.
When you visit your library branch, remember to:
- Return all materials in the outside book drop which is open 24 hours. Materials are cleaned and placed into quarantine for 72 hours before they are circulated to others
- Wear a mask or shield and use hand sanitizer when you enter a library branch. Cleaning materials are also available in the branch if you visit to use a computer or work space
- Complete a contract tracing form if you are attending a computer session or meeting
- Maintain a physical distance of six-feet from library patrons and staff when browsing the shelves and checking out materials.
Curbside pick-up remains available for all who feel uncomfortable coming into a library branch. Library staff is also continuing the popular Library Take Out program where you can request a variety of items to be checked-out on your behalf and picked up at the door.
INCOME TAX CLINIC
Forms are now available for the Community Volunteer Income Tax program. There will be no in-person clinics this year for residents who qualify to have their income tax return completed by one of the trained volunteers. Instead, your tax information is placed in a sealed envelope to ensure privacy. When the volunteer tax preparer has completed your return you will be contacted. Forms are available at curbside and also within library Branches.
NEW BOOKS, MOVIES
New books, magazines and movies continue to arrive daily. Visit the library online or in person to check-out some very entertaining or educational resources.
Virtual programs are being offered every day. For a full listing, check the calendar of events which is located on the library website www.ncpl.ca.
HOURS OF OPERATION
Current Norfolk County Public Library Hours up to March 6 are as follows:
Simcoe Branch:
Monday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Sunday
Delhi, Port Dover, Waterford, Port Rowan:
Tuesday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday- Thursday – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday.
Note: Additional hours may be added the week of March 7, depending upon the COVID-19 levels in the community.
Submitted by the Norfolk County Public Library