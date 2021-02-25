Norfolk libraries open for patrons

Article content

The Norfolk County Public Library branches are open and all services are available including public access computers and makerspace equipment.

The public is reminded that all COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure the health and safety of library patrons and staff.

When you visit your library branch, remember to:

Return all materials in the outside book drop which is open 24 hours. Materials are cleaned and placed into quarantine for 72 hours before they are circulated to others

Wear a mask or shield and use hand sanitizer when you enter a library branch. Cleaning materials are also available in the branch if you visit to use a computer or work space

Complete a contract tracing form if you are attending a computer session or meeting

Maintain a physical distance of six-feet from library patrons and staff when browsing the shelves and checking out materials.

Curbside pick-up remains available for all who feel uncomfortable coming into a library branch. Library staff is also continuing the popular Library Take Out program where you can request a variety of items to be checked-out on your behalf and picked up at the door.