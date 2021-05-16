Norfolk native donates $4-million worth of art to Western University
Norfolk native and artist John Schweitzer is donating $4-million worth of art to Western University in London
Article content
Norfolk County native and artist John Schweitzer is donating $4-million worth of art to Western University in London.
Schweitzer’s gift includes 60 pieces, 38 of which are his own original works.
Norfolk native donates $4-million worth of art to Western University Back to video
Western president Alan Shepard calls Schweitzer “one of Canada’s foremost artists,” adding his talent is matched only by his generosity.
“We are fortunate John holds such a deep affection for his alma mater, and we are delighted he is celebrating his lifelong connection to Western through his art,” Shepard said. “It’s a gift that will inspire our campus community for generations to come.”
Schweitzer, who grew up in Delhi and is now based in Montreal, graduated from Western in 1974 after studying literature. The artist — who also was an art dealer and gallery owner — received an honorary doctorate from Western in 2011 to recognize his efforts as a patron of the arts.
With the gift, and previous donations, Western now has the largest collection of Schweitzer’s work, and now becomes “the preeminent study centre of the artist’s life,” the school said.
Advertisement
Article content
The donated pieces reflect Schweitzer’s career as an artist, collector, critic and curator, the school said.
Schweizter dedicated the donation to Arlene Kennedy, who served as director of Western’s McIntosh Gallery.
“I wish to salute Arlene’s pivotal role as the first curator of a Canadian art institution to acquire and enter the first Schweitzer into a public collection, as well as her adamant interest in accessioning one work from each of my 15 subsequent series,” Schweitzer said.
The artist and social activist grew up in Southwestern Ontario’s tobacco belt, and as a boy, he liked to wander through its woods letting his imagination go free. “I enjoyed the solitude,” he said. “I created my own Arcadia through art-making, drawing, painting and fabricating little theatres out of cardboard boxes, lost away in a world of books.”
It was his love of language that took him to London for his studies, and a summer arts course was the spark that set him on the path to becoming an award-winning maker of thematic collages.
“I was a small-town boy in the company of significant Canadian artists,” Schweitzer said. “The city was flourishing with the London School of artists, including Greg Curnoe, Jack Chambers and John Boyle.”
He said he hopes his philanthropy will inspire others.
“Through this gift, I hope to encourage other alumni, artists and collectors to support Western, especially in a post-COVID world. Supporting the arts and our educational institutions will become more important than ever.”